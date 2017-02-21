More

More

Next Story Prev Story
40 min ago Read more: WDSN-FM Du Bois

Another area post-secondary school has closed it's doors. As of Friday, the Pennsylvania Academy of Cosmetology closed their DuBois and Johnstown schools.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDSN-FM Du Bois.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

DuBois Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for info. Feb 20 anomnus 1
cab service? Jan '17 gus1 1
DuBois Diner (Jan '14) Jan '17 gus1 3
New to the area Jan '17 PSU96 1
good pizza delivered Jan '17 gus1 1
Whos the dirtiest cop in DuBois? (Feb '11) Dec '16 Itsme 72
Tamara "Tammy" Dawn Porrin missing since Novemb... (Oct '15) Dec '16 sad 2
See all DuBois Discussions

Find what you want!

Search DuBois Forum Now

DuBois Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

DuBois Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Libya
  4. Syria
  5. Iraq
 

DuBois, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,849 • Total comments across all topics: 279,159,490

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC