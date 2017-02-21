More
A DuBois man who was previously arrested on burglary charges is now facing additional charges for allegedly trying to break into another home on Tuesday. 34-year-old Torry Gonzales has been charged with criminal attempt of burglary, criminal trespass, loitering and prowling at night, criminal mischief and simple assault.
DuBois Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for info.
|Mon
|anomnus
|1
|cab service?
|Jan 23
|gus1
|1
|DuBois Diner (Jan '14)
|Jan '17
|gus1
|3
|New to the area
|Jan '17
|PSU96
|1
|good pizza delivered
|Jan '17
|gus1
|1
|Whos the dirtiest cop in DuBois? (Feb '11)
|Dec '16
|Itsme
|72
|Tamara "Tammy" Dawn Porrin missing since Novemb... (Oct '15)
|Dec '16
|sad
|2
