More

More

Next Story Prev Story
41 min ago Read more: WDSN-FM Du Bois

A DuBois man who was previously arrested on burglary charges is now facing additional charges for allegedly trying to break into another home on Tuesday. 34-year-old Torry Gonzales has been charged with criminal attempt of burglary, criminal trespass, loitering and prowling at night, criminal mischief and simple assault.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDSN-FM Du Bois.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

DuBois Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for info. Mon anomnus 1
cab service? Jan 23 gus1 1
DuBois Diner (Jan '14) Jan '17 gus1 3
New to the area Jan '17 PSU96 1
good pizza delivered Jan '17 gus1 1
Whos the dirtiest cop in DuBois? (Feb '11) Dec '16 Itsme 72
Tamara "Tammy" Dawn Porrin missing since Novemb... (Oct '15) Dec '16 sad 2
See all DuBois Discussions

Find what you want!

Search DuBois Forum Now

DuBois Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

DuBois Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. NASA
  5. Pope Francis
 

DuBois, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,310 • Total comments across all topics: 279,083,721

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC