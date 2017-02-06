GANT Weekend Police Blotter
State police received a report about an incident of criminal mischief that occurred Saturday on Friendly Acres Road in Penn Township. During the incident, a Curwensville man went to the victim's residence and allegedly threw an object through the driver's side window of his vehicle, breaking the glass.
