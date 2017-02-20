GANT Weekend Police Blotter
State police received a report about an incident of theft by unlawful taking that occurred sometime between Jan. 19 and Sunday on Lyleville Road in Beccaria Township. During the incident, someone allegedly took the victim's Rossi .38 caliber pistol with an orange barrel, double action, orange sight and a red vent.
DuBois Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|cab service?
|Jan 23
|gus1
|1
|DuBois Diner (Jan '14)
|Jan '17
|gus1
|3
|New to the area
|Jan '17
|PSU96
|1
|good pizza delivered
|Jan '17
|gus1
|1
|Whos the dirtiest cop in DuBois? (Feb '11)
|Dec '16
|Itsme
|72
|Tamara "Tammy" Dawn Porrin missing since Novemb... (Oct '15)
|Dec '16
|sad
|2
|Swales Honored as Pennsylvania Business Central...
|Nov '16
|Gene Tossed My Salad
|13
