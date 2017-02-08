GANT Police Blotter
State police received a report about an incident of theft from a motor vehicle that occurred Tuesday on Bigler Road in Bradford Township. During the incident, someone allegedly entered the victim's vehicle while it was parked in her driveway and rummaged through her wallet in the middle console.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GantDaily.com.
Add your comments below
DuBois Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|cab service?
|Jan 23
|gus1
|1
|DuBois Diner (Jan '14)
|Jan '17
|gus1
|3
|New to the area
|Jan '17
|PSU96
|1
|good pizza delivered
|Jan '17
|gus1
|1
|Whos the dirtiest cop in DuBois? (Feb '11)
|Dec '16
|Itsme
|72
|Tamara "Tammy" Dawn Porrin missing since Novemb... (Oct '15)
|Dec '16
|sad
|2
|Swales Honored as Pennsylvania Business Central...
|Nov '16
|Gene Tossed My Salad
|13
Find what you want!
Search DuBois Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC