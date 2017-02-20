Elliott Accused of Selling Gun to Man Involved with Local Meth Ring
A Kentucky man accused of selling a gun to a man involved with a local methamphetamine ring has been apprehended. Charges were filed against Victor P. Elliott, 57, along with several others arrested after the "Operation Ice Storm" drug investigation in March of 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GantDaily.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
DuBois Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for info.
|Feb 20
|anomnus
|1
|cab service?
|Jan '17
|gus1
|1
|DuBois Diner (Jan '14)
|Jan '17
|gus1
|3
|New to the area
|Jan '17
|PSU96
|1
|good pizza delivered
|Jan '17
|gus1
|1
|Whos the dirtiest cop in DuBois? (Feb '11)
|Dec '16
|Itsme
|72
|Tamara "Tammy" Dawn Porrin missing since Novemb... (Oct '15)
|Dec '16
|sad
|2
Find what you want!
Search DuBois Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC