Elliott Accused of Selling Gun to Man Involved with Local Meth Ring

Monday Feb 20

A Kentucky man accused of selling a gun to a man involved with a local methamphetamine ring has been apprehended. Charges were filed against Victor P. Elliott, 57, along with several others arrested after the "Operation Ice Storm" drug investigation in March of 2016.

