DuBois man killed in landfill death

DuBois man killed in landfill death

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Times Observer

According to Pennsylvania State Police, William L. Pierce, 49, of DuBois, had been operating a wheeled trash compactor at the Greentree Landfill, owned by Advanced Disposal Inc., at about 2:10 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, when "a large portion of the landfill collapsed down an incline, burying multiple pieces of heavy machinery and endangering five company employees."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

DuBois Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
cab service? Jan 23 gus1 1
DuBois Diner (Jan '14) Jan '17 gus1 3
New to the area Jan '17 PSU96 1
good pizza delivered Jan '17 gus1 1
Whos the dirtiest cop in DuBois? (Feb '11) Dec '16 Itsme 72
Tamara "Tammy" Dawn Porrin missing since Novemb... (Oct '15) Dec '16 sad 2
News Swales Honored as Pennsylvania Business Central... Nov '16 Gene Tossed My Salad 13
See all DuBois Discussions

Find what you want!

Search DuBois Forum Now

DuBois Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

DuBois Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Pakistan
  2. Al Franken
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

DuBois, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,907 • Total comments across all topics: 278,847,559

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC