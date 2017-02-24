DuBois Man Accused of Fleeing and Elu...

DuBois Man Accused of Fleeing and Eluding, Burglary Waives Charges

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: GantDaily.com

A DuBois man accused of attempting to flee and elude police and burglarizing a camp waived the charges to court at his preliminary hearing Wednesday at the Clearfield County Jail. Donald Lee Chesnet, 25, of DuBois has been charged by state police at Clearfield with burglary, criminal trespass, marijuana/small amount, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, DUI/controlled substance, recklessly endangering another person, theft by unlawful taking, fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, criminal mischief and 13 summaries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GantDaily.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

DuBois Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for info. Feb 20 anomnus 1
cab service? Jan '17 gus1 1
DuBois Diner (Jan '14) Jan '17 gus1 3
New to the area Jan '17 PSU96 1
good pizza delivered Jan '17 gus1 1
Whos the dirtiest cop in DuBois? (Feb '11) Dec '16 Itsme 72
Tamara "Tammy" Dawn Porrin missing since Novemb... (Oct '15) Dec '16 sad 2
See all DuBois Discussions

Find what you want!

Search DuBois Forum Now

DuBois Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

DuBois Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Sudan
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
 

DuBois, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,436 • Total comments across all topics: 279,107,967

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC