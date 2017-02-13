December marriage licenses

December marriage licenses

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 10 Read more: The Progress

Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene E. Inlow has released the list of those applying for a marriage license during the month of December. They are: Hanna Mae Hutchins, Brockport, and Shannon Marie Lee, Brockport; William Wilbur O'Dell, Curwensville, and Trindle Ann Emigh; Jessie Allan Perry, DuBois, and Jennifer Lynne Bohensky, DuBois; Aaron Ronald Rogers, Clearfield, and Bobbi Sue Boal, Olanta; and Isaac David Lansberry, DuBois, and Hannah Danielle Dotts, DuBois.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

DuBois Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
cab service? Jan 23 gus1 1
DuBois Diner (Jan '14) Jan '17 gus1 3
New to the area Jan '17 PSU96 1
good pizza delivered Jan '17 gus1 1
Whos the dirtiest cop in DuBois? (Feb '11) Dec '16 Itsme 72
Tamara "Tammy" Dawn Porrin missing since Novemb... (Oct '15) Dec '16 sad 2
News Swales Honored as Pennsylvania Business Central... Nov '16 Gene Tossed My Salad 13
See all DuBois Discussions

Find what you want!

Search DuBois Forum Now

DuBois Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

DuBois Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Syria
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

DuBois, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,668 • Total comments across all topics: 278,839,969

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC