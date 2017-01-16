WPAL Boxing & Fitness Center to Host Open House

As a result, it has announced an open house and free day of workouts in its newly-renovated fitness center in downtown DuBois. The WPAL Boxing & Fitness Center, located at 37 E. Long Ave., is set to open at 9 a.m. Jan. 24. Entry to the gym will be free for anyone who wants to get a workout in or to take a look around.

