Section of I-80 Westbound Closed near DuBois
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation's is alerting motorists that a section of Interstate 80 westbound near DuBois in Clearfield County is closed and is expected to remain closed into the evening hours. A multiple-vehicle crash has I-80 westbound closed at mile-marker 104 near DuBois, with drivers directed to follow the signed, orange detour from the Penfield/111 interchange to the DuBois/101 interchange.
