"Pink Game" Raises $19,365 for Cancer Center
Shown are members of the DuBois Area High School and Brockway Area High School girls' basketball teams following the seventh annual Pink Game held at Brockway on Jan. 23. This year's game raised $19,365.02 for the Hahne Regional Cancer Center in DuBois.
