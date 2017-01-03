Next Entry

DuBois, PA - A DuBois woman will stand trial for allegedly striking and killing a pedestrian while driving under the influence. 37-year-old Jackie Beach faces charges of homicide by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter, DUI and other related charges.

