Nature Abounds' President Presents at United Nations European Headquarters
Melinda Hughes, president of the DuBois-based national environmental non-profit Nature Abounds, recently presented at the United Nations European Headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland. She spoke as a presenter to conference participants from all over the globe Dec. 14 about "Incorporating Volunteers into Citizen Science Programs."
Start the conversation, or Read more at GantDaily.com.
Add your comments below
DuBois Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|cab service?
|Jan 23
|gus1
|1
|DuBois Diner (Jan '14)
|Jan 4
|gus1
|3
|New to the area
|Jan 1
|PSU96
|1
|good pizza delivered
|Jan 1
|gus1
|1
|Whos the dirtiest cop in DuBois? (Feb '11)
|Dec '16
|Itsme
|72
|Tamara "Tammy" Dawn Porrin missing since Novemb... (Oct '15)
|Dec '16
|sad
|2
|Swales Honored as Pennsylvania Business Central...
|Nov '16
|Gene Tossed My Salad
|13
Find what you want!
Search DuBois Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC