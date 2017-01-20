Nature Abounds' President Presents at...

Nature Abounds' President Presents at United Nations European Headquarters

Friday Jan 20

Melinda Hughes, president of the DuBois-based national environmental non-profit Nature Abounds, recently presented at the United Nations European Headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland. She spoke as a presenter to conference participants from all over the globe Dec. 14 about "Incorporating Volunteers into Citizen Science Programs."

