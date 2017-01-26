It's been a good couple of weeks for Domtar, a local paper company! First, it was announced that Domtar will be the recipient of this year's Community Cup award. Now Domtar is making significant upgrades to the equipment and infrastructure at the locations in DuBois and Johnsonburg, which will retain 438 current positions over the next three years.

