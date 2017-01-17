More
Congratulations to DuBois Area High School chorus students, who recently came together with 30 other schools to perform at the PMEA District 3 Chorus Festival in Marion Center. Also, a special congratulations to the many students from DuBois who are headed to Regional Chorus! The chorus students from the 30 schools rehearsed intensely for two days straight under the direction of the Penn State University choral director, Dr. Christopher Kiver, then performed for their family and friends.
