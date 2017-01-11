GANT Police Blotter
State police received a report about an incident of criminal mischief that occurred Tuesday on the Bennetts Valley Highway in Huston Township. During the incident, someone allegedly broke a dog crate that was on the rear porch at the victim's residence.
