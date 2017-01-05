GANT Police Blotter
State police received a report about an incident of criminal mischief that occurred Tuesday at the Pine Inn parking lot in Falls Creek Borough. During the incident, someone allegedly slashed the front, passenger's side tire on the victim's vehicle.
