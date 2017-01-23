Ehrenfried Accused of Setting Dumpste...

Ehrenfried Accused of Setting Dumpster Fires in DuBois

James Guy Ehrenfried, 22, was charged Thursday by DuBois City police with three felony counts of arson-reckless burning, two felony counts of risking a catastrophe, two misdemeanor counts of criminal mischief and disorderly conduct. He is lodged in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $20,000.

