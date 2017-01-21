Duke was Guest at Curwensville Rotary Meeting
Rachel Duke, 2016 Clearfield County fair queen, was the guest at the weekly meeting of the Rotary Club of Curwensville on Jan. 17. Duke is a sophomore at Penn State Dubois and majoring in agricultural science. She is competing in the state fair queen contest, which began Jan. 19 in Hershey.
