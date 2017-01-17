DuBois woman has charges bound over to court in fatal pedestrian crash

A 37-year-old DuBois woman charged with killing a pedestrian along West DuBois Avenue in June as a result of DUI had her charges bound over to Clearfield County Court by District Judge Patrick Ford on Friday. Jackie Lynn Beach, 37, of the 200-block of Hemlock Road in DuBois, is facing charges of homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence, involuntary manslaughter, driving under the influence of a controlled substance and two summary traffic violations.

