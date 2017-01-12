BUDS Gardeners to meet Thursday
The next meeting of the BUDS Gardeners will be held on Thursday, Jan. 5 at 6 p.m. in the basement social hall of the First United Presbyterian Church at 43 West Scribner Ave., DuBois. Entry is through the red door at street level on West Scribner Avenue.
