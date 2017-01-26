Ammerman presides over plea and sentencing court

Jacob P. Logan, 33, Jefferson County Prison, pleaded guilty to charges of theft by unlawful taking and simple assault and was ordered to serve one year to three years in the Western Diagnostic Classification Center. He was fined $1 on each charge, is to refrain from the use and possession of alcohol and controlled substances, not enter any establishment that primarily sells, provides or permits alcohol, complete anger management counseling, and have no contact with the victim or family nor enter onto their property.

