Ammerman presides over plea and sente...

Ammerman presides over plea and sentencing court

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 19 Read more: The Progress

Jacob P. Logan, 33, Jefferson County Prison, pleaded guilty to charges of theft by unlawful taking and simple assault and was ordered to serve one year to three years in the Western Diagnostic Classification Center. He was fined $1 on each charge, is to refrain from the use and possession of alcohol and controlled substances, not enter any establishment that primarily sells, provides or permits alcohol, complete anger management counseling, and have no contact with the victim or family nor enter onto their property.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

DuBois Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
cab service? Jan 23 gus1 1
DuBois Diner (Jan '14) Jan 4 gus1 3
New to the area Jan 1 PSU96 1
good pizza delivered Jan 1 gus1 1
Whos the dirtiest cop in DuBois? (Feb '11) Dec '16 Itsme 72
Tamara "Tammy" Dawn Porrin missing since Novemb... (Oct '15) Dec '16 sad 2
News Swales Honored as Pennsylvania Business Central... Nov '16 Gene Tossed My Salad 13
See all DuBois Discussions

Find what you want!

Search DuBois Forum Now

DuBois Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

DuBois Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Climate Change
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. NASA
 

DuBois, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,575 • Total comments across all topics: 278,320,512

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC