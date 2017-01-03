Police logs 12-30

Police logs 12-30

Thursday Dec 29 Read more: The Progress

Tuesday Robert Russell, 71, of Grampian got into an argument with a 31-year-old Grampian man at 192 N 6th Street, Grampian and chest bumped him. The state police are searching for a suspect in a hit-and-run accident in Coalport that occurred Tuesday at approximately 8 a.m. The vehicle was traveling north on Union Street when it crossed the left lane of traffic, exited the roadway and struck the guide rail.

