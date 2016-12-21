Next Entry

Next Entry

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: WDSN-FM Du Bois

DuBois, PA - With just a few shopping days left before Christmas, the stores are crowded with people looking for the last few gifts to put under their trees. Joe Taylor caught up with shoppers to ask them what they had in their carts and how it compares to last year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDSN-FM Du Bois.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

DuBois Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Whos the dirtiest cop in DuBois? (Feb '11) Dec 23 Itsme 72
Tamara "Tammy" Dawn Porrin missing since Novemb... (Oct '15) Dec 18 sad 2
News Swales Honored as Pennsylvania Business Central... Nov '16 Gene Tossed My Salad 13
any musicians in sykesville?? Nov '16 Unfortunateevents 2
Dubois discount furniture (May '13) Nov '16 Toobad4u 9
Dubois singles Oct '16 svwalter 5
News Clearfield Man Facing Retail Theft, Drug Charges (Sep '12) Oct '16 Reverend Facts 7
See all DuBois Discussions

Find what you want!

Search DuBois Forum Now

DuBois Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

DuBois Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Pakistan
  3. Ebola
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
 

DuBois, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,052 • Total comments across all topics: 277,370,457

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC