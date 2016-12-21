More
People throughout DuBois and the surrounding towns pulled together this year to raise an amazing $420,000 for the DuBois Area United Way. But now you might be wondering, "Where does that money go?" Here's how local agencies will spend the money.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDSN-FM Du Bois.
Comments
Add your comments below
DuBois Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New to the area
|22 hr
|PSU96
|1
|good pizza delivered
|23 hr
|gus1
|1
|Whos the dirtiest cop in DuBois? (Feb '11)
|Dec 23
|Itsme
|72
|Tamara "Tammy" Dawn Porrin missing since Novemb... (Oct '15)
|Dec 18
|sad
|2
|Swales Honored as Pennsylvania Business Central...
|Nov '16
|Gene Tossed My Salad
|13
|any musicians in sykesville??
|Nov '16
|Unfortunateevents
|2
|Dubois discount furniture (May '13)
|Nov '16
|Toobad4u
|9
Find what you want!
Search DuBois Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC