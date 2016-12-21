Local schools made some fantastic donations for Make-A-Wish during Light Up A Child's Life week in DuBois! Make-A-Wish raises money to grant magical wishes to local children dealing with life-threatening illnesses, allowing them to forget about their medical conditions and just be a kid. Maybe the people who know the most about just being a kid are well, they're kids themselves! That's why so many of our area schools pooled their money and made some big donations this year to help other children through Make-A-Wish.

