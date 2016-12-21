More
Local schools made some fantastic donations for Make-A-Wish during Light Up A Child's Life week in DuBois! Make-A-Wish raises money to grant magical wishes to local children dealing with life-threatening illnesses, allowing them to forget about their medical conditions and just be a kid. Maybe the people who know the most about just being a kid are well, they're kids themselves! That's why so many of our area schools pooled their money and made some big donations this year to help other children through Make-A-Wish.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDSN-FM Du Bois.
Add your comments below
DuBois Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Whos the dirtiest cop in DuBois? (Feb '11)
|Fri
|Itsme
|72
|Tamara "Tammy" Dawn Porrin missing since Novemb... (Oct '15)
|Dec 18
|sad
|2
|Swales Honored as Pennsylvania Business Central...
|Nov '16
|Gene Tossed My Salad
|13
|any musicians in sykesville??
|Nov '16
|Unfortunateevents
|2
|Dubois discount furniture (May '13)
|Nov '16
|Toobad4u
|9
|Dubois singles
|Oct '16
|svwalter
|5
|Clearfield Man Facing Retail Theft, Drug Charges (Sep '12)
|Oct '16
|Reverend Facts
|7
Find what you want!
Search DuBois Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC