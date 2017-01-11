Judge Cherry presides over session of revocation court
George Andreakos, 56, 15 1/2 E. Weber Ave., DuBois, had his probation revoked. On a charge of terroristic threats, he was resentenced to serve ten months to three years in the Western Diagnostic Classification Center.
