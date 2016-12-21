Judge Ammerman presides over session ...

Judge Ammerman presides over session of DUI court

Sunday Dec 11

Clearfield County President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman presided over the sentencing for several people charged with driving under the influence. They were ordered to refrain from the use of alcohol, not enter any bars or places that serves alcohol, complete the DUI School and a full drug and alcohol assessment, and in most cases immediately surrender their driver's license.

