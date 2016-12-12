GANT Weekend Police Blotter
State police received a report about an incident of criminal mischief that occurred sometime Friday or Saturday at the intersection of Glendale Boulevard and Dillion Road in Beccaria Township. During the incident, someone allegedly damaged a township stop sign and post; damage is estimated at $100.
