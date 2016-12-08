GANT Police Blotter
State police reported a crash occurred Tuesday on Route 153/State Park Road in Pine Township. According to state police, a DuBois man drove his vehicle off the right side of the roadway and over an embankment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GantDaily.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
DuBois Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Whos the dirtiest cop in DuBois? (Feb '11)
|Fri
|Itsme
|72
|Tamara "Tammy" Dawn Porrin missing since Novemb... (Oct '15)
|Dec 18
|sad
|2
|Swales Honored as Pennsylvania Business Central...
|Nov '16
|Gene Tossed My Salad
|13
|any musicians in sykesville??
|Nov '16
|Unfortunateevents
|2
|Dubois discount furniture (May '13)
|Nov '16
|Toobad4u
|9
|Dubois singles
|Oct '16
|svwalter
|5
|Clearfield Man Facing Retail Theft, Drug Charges (Sep '12)
|Oct '16
|Reverend Facts
|7
Find what you want!
Search DuBois Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC