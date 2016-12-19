DuBois House Fire Ruled Electrical in Nature
An extension cord being improperly used was the cause of an accidental house fire Saturday afternoon at 121 Robinson St., DuBois, reported the state police at DuBois. The DuBois Fire Department was dispatched and determined the first floor of the house was on fire.
