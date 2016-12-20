DuBois Couple Waives Charges for Allegedly Possessing Stolen Guns, Drugs
A DuBois couple accused of possessing a stolen gun and drugs waived their rights to preliminary hearings Friday during centralized court. Hazen L. McCartney, 20, is charged with felony counts of firearms not to be carried without a license, criminal conspiracy/firearms not to be carried without license, receiving stolen property and criminal conspiracy/receiving stolen property in addition to misdemeanor counts of intentional possession of a controlled substance.
