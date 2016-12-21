Brookville man dies as result of I-80 accident

DuBois-based Pennsylvania State Police reported Wednesday that an unidentified 50-year-old Brookville man died as a result of injuries sustained in an accident at 6:58 p.m. Tuesday on Interstate 80, near the 88th mile marker in Washington Township, Jefferson County. Police said the crash occurred as a Chevrolet Cavalier operated by the 50-year-old male was traveling west on Interstate 80 in the left lane, when the driver lost control of his vehicle, causing him to cross into the right lane before striking the northern guardrails.

