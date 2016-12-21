Ammerman presides over contempt of court session
Clearfield County President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman presided over a session of contempt of court on Dec. 5. The following people were before the court for failing to maintain their monthly payments: Richard A. Breeden, 24, 800 Brisbin St., Houtzdale, was ordered to pay $30 a month effective with the month of December. Wendy L. English, 37, 507 S. Fourth St., Clearfield, was ordered to immediately pay $600 and effective with the month of January, pay $40 a month.
