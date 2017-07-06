Seal Software Opens Business Development Center in Ohio and Appoints...

Seal Software Opens Business Developm...

Seal Software Opens Business Development Center in Ohio

Seal Software , the leading provider of contract discovery and analytics, today announced the opening of a new business development center in Dublin, Ohio. The center will create new jobs in the Columbus area and centralize Seal's Americas Inside Sales team.

