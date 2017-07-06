Seal Software Opens Business Development Center in Ohio and Appoints...
Seal Software , the leading provider of contract discovery and analytics, today announced the opening of a new business development center in Dublin, Ohio. The center will create new jobs in the Columbus area and centralize Seal's Americas Inside Sales team.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Customer Interaction Solutions.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dublin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police: Called-Off Engagement Led To Shooting |... (Dec '10)
|Tue
|Tana765
|140
|Powell Music Thread (Aug '15)
|Jun 25
|Musikologist
|3
|Former Dublin teacher charged with child pornog...
|Jun 22
|They cannot kill ...
|5
|Woodland Cigar in 12th year downtown Delaware
|Jun 16
|Dangerous Dan
|3
|Mosquitoes test positive for West Nile virus in...
|Jun 13
|They cannot kill ...
|2
|Obetz to carve out an ice rink (Nov '12)
|Jun 8
|Vag McYeast
|22
|What's up with the Field Of Corn
|Jun 8
|Flange Bebe
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dublin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC