Work beings to create a oesmarta roadway

Work beings to create a oesmarta roadway

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: WLVQ-FM Columbus

The process is underway to transform a 35-mile stretch of road traversing the central Ohio countryside into the highway of the future. High-capacity fiber optic cable will allow researchers to collect data as they test smart transportation technologies including autonomous vehicles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLVQ-FM Columbus.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dublin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cops at Get Go May 31 Mary 1
News Divorce case of Ohio senator, county official s... May 15 Ticoca 4
Mandatory Arabic taught in Hilliard City JW Rea... May 12 Solo199 1
Strand theater (Apr '16) May 8 Anon 6
sound choice Apr '17 tube head 1
Letter of Discrimination and Complaint filed ag... (Feb '15) Apr '17 Savior 3
Delaware Stinkz........Baby! (Dec '13) Apr '17 Two Watts 10
See all Dublin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dublin Forum Now

Dublin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dublin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Climate Change
  5. Notre Dame
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
 

Dublin, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,766 • Total comments across all topics: 281,574,941

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC