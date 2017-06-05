Work beings to create a oesmarta roadway
The process is underway to transform a 35-mile stretch of road traversing the central Ohio countryside into the highway of the future. High-capacity fiber optic cable will allow researchers to collect data as they test smart transportation technologies including autonomous vehicles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLVQ-FM Columbus.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dublin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cops at Get Go
|May 31
|Mary
|1
|Divorce case of Ohio senator, county official s...
|May 15
|Ticoca
|4
|Mandatory Arabic taught in Hilliard City JW Rea...
|May 12
|Solo199
|1
|Strand theater (Apr '16)
|May 8
|Anon
|6
|sound choice
|Apr '17
|tube head
|1
|Letter of Discrimination and Complaint filed ag... (Feb '15)
|Apr '17
|Savior
|3
|Delaware Stinkz........Baby! (Dec '13)
|Apr '17
|Two Watts
|10
Find what you want!
Search Dublin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC