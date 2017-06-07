Wind River Teaming with Nation's Largest Transportation Proving...
The planned collaborationi 1 2focused around the region in central Ohioi 1 2aims to accelerate learning in the automotive community. The group looks to develop strategies and technologies that safely and securely increase the pace, quality, development, testing, and deployment of self-driving and other connected vehicle technologies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Information Technology.
Add your comments below
Dublin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mosquitoes test positive for West Nile virus in...
|15 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|2
|Woodland Cigar in 12th year downtown Delaware
|18 hr
|Dangerous Dan
|1
|Obetz to carve out an ice rink (Nov '12)
|Jun 8
|Vag McYeast
|22
|What's up with the Field Of Corn
|Jun 8
|Flange Bebe
|1
|Cops at Get Go
|May 31
|Mary
|1
|Divorce case of Ohio senator, county official s...
|May 15
|Ticoca
|4
|Mandatory Arabic taught in Hilliard City JW Rea...
|May '17
|Solo199
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dublin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC