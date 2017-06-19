Where to watch July 4th fireworks in Columbus 2017
While there will be a ton of events geared to both families and adults during the 4th of July, one thing that you can count on is that there will be fireworks, and if you're looking for the best places to watch the fireworks in Columbus, check out these five events. Grove City Independence Day Celebration July 4 @ 6 pm Grove City High School -- 4665 Hoover Rd., Grove City, OH 43123 277-3060 Grove City will be one of the hotspots to see the fireworks in the Columbus area on July 4th.
