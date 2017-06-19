Tonighta s Dublin school board meeting moved to 1919 Building

The board meeting will be held at 7 p.m. today, June 26, at the 1919 Building on the campus of John Sells Middle School, 150 W. Bridge St. The meeting is the board's first after federal child-pornography charges were brought against former Scioto High School teacher Gregory Lee. Lee, 52, was charged with one count of producing child pornography and one count of possession, distribution and receipt of child pornography, according to a news release from the city of Dublin.

