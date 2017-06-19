Tonighta s Dublin school board meetin...

Tonighta s Dublin school board meeting moved to 1919 Building

Next Story Prev Story
22 min ago Read more: This Week Community News

The board meeting will be held at 7 p.m. today, June 26, at the 1919 Building on the campus of John Sells Middle School, 150 W. Bridge St. The meeting is the board's first after federal child-pornography charges were brought against former Scioto High School teacher Gregory Lee. Lee, 52, was charged with one count of producing child pornography and one count of possession, distribution and receipt of child pornography, according to a news release from the city of Dublin.

Start the conversation, or Read more at This Week Community News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dublin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Powell Music Thread (Aug '15) Sun Musikologist 3
News Former Dublin teacher charged with child pornog... Jun 22 They cannot kill ... 5
News Woodland Cigar in 12th year downtown Delaware Jun 16 Dangerous Dan 3
Dublin to Dublin Jun 15 anonymous 1
News Mosquitoes test positive for West Nile virus in... Jun 13 They cannot kill ... 2
News Obetz to carve out an ice rink (Nov '12) Jun 8 Vag McYeast 22
What's up with the Field Of Corn Jun 8 Flange Bebe 1
See all Dublin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dublin Forum Now

Dublin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dublin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Syria
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Pakistan
 

Dublin, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,767 • Total comments across all topics: 282,041,717

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC