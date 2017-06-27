Students and families ordered to leave Dublin city building over fire safety concerns
Twenty people who had been staying at a Dublin north city premises described as a potential fire safety danger are to leave the property over the coming days and weeks, the High Court has heard.
Dublin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Powell Music Thread (Aug '15)
|Jun 25
|Musikologist
|3
|Former Dublin teacher charged with child pornog...
|Jun 22
|They cannot kill ...
|5
|Woodland Cigar in 12th year downtown Delaware
|Jun 16
|Dangerous Dan
|3
|Dublin to Dublin
|Jun 15
|anonymous
|1
|Mosquitoes test positive for West Nile virus in...
|Jun 13
|They cannot kill ...
|2
|Obetz to carve out an ice rink (Nov '12)
|Jun 8
|Vag McYeast
|22
|What's up with the Field Of Corn
|Jun 8
|Flange Bebe
|1
