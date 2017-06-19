Safeware's Automation Engineer, Vishnu Vandana Dandu, Is Named to Dealerscope - 40 Under 40' List

Dandu is Safeware's second Dealerscope 40 Under 40 honoree in two years, highlighting the company's commitment to innovation and best-in-class service. Dublin, Ohio, June 19, 2017 -- Safeware, a leading provider of product protection and extended warranty solutions, is proud to announce that its Automation Engineer, Vishnu Vandana Dandu has been selected as a 40 Under 40 award recipient by Dealerscope Magazine.

