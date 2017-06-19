Safeware's Automation Engineer, Vishn...

Safeware's Automation Engineer, Vishnu Vandana Dandu, Is Named to Dealerscope - 40 Under 40' List

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: GlobeNewswire

Dandu is Safeware's second Dealerscope 40 Under 40 honoree in two years, highlighting the company's commitment to innovation and best-in-class service. Dublin, Ohio, June 19, 2017 -- Safeware, a leading provider of product protection and extended warranty solutions, is proud to announce that its Automation Engineer, Vishnu Vandana Dandu has been selected as a 40 Under 40 award recipient by Dealerscope Magazine.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dublin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Woodland Cigar in 12th year downtown Delaware Fri Dangerous Dan 3
Dublin to Dublin Jun 15 anonymous 1
News Mosquitoes test positive for West Nile virus in... Jun 13 They cannot kill ... 2
News Obetz to carve out an ice rink (Nov '12) Jun 8 Vag McYeast 22
What's up with the Field Of Corn Jun 8 Flange Bebe 1
Cops at Get Go May 31 Mary 1
News Divorce case of Ohio senator, county official s... May '17 Ticoca 4
See all Dublin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dublin Forum Now

Dublin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dublin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Cuba
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Wall Street
 

Dublin, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,337 • Total comments across all topics: 281,870,397

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC