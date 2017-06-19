Paving at 270/33 interchange starts Fathera s Day
Paving on the Interstate 270 and U.S. Route 33 interchange is about to begin and signals the end of a project that was started more than two years ago. Crews are expected to continue paving for the next two months, weather permitting, according to a news release from the Ohio Department of Transportation.
