Paving at 270/33 interchange starts Fathera s Day

Paving on the Interstate 270 and U.S. Route 33 interchange is about to begin and signals the end of a project that was started more than two years ago. Crews are expected to continue paving for the next two months, weather permitting, according to a news release from the Ohio Department of Transportation.

