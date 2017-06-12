Ohio State University, Dublin, Ohio, partner to bring self-driving...
The U.S. 33 Smart Mobility Corridor, the name given to two 35-mile routes where this project will be tested, is equipped with high-capacity fiber-optic cables - courtesy of the Ohio Department of Transportation - that are capable of transmitting road data to researchers. Ohio State University and the city of Dublin, Ohio, have formed a partnership to bring connected and self-driving vehicle research to Ohio's Smart Mobility Corridor.
