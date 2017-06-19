OCLC WorldShare Management Services expands mobile capabilities
DUBLIN, Ohio, 19 June 2017-OCLC is introducing Digby, a new mobile app that will soon be available as part of WorldShare Management Services, the cloud-based library services platform. Digby is specifically designed to increase the efficiency, accuracy and independence of student library workers.
