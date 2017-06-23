OCLC Sustainable Collection Services ...

OCLC Sustainable Collection Services works with 14 SCELC libraries to help manage print collections

DUBLIN, Ohio, 21 June 2017-OCLC Sustainable Collection Services and 14 libraries from the Statewide California Electronic Library Consortium have collaborated to advance a shared print book collections project, and secure 1.2 million print book holdings for formal retention. The goal of SCELC's Shared Print Program is to assure that each library in the group gains access to a wider range of resources, makes room for more study space, and is still able to invest in developing its own areas of special interest.

