Michigan State Football: 3-star 2018 OLB Jeslord Boateng commits

The seventh player to commit to Michigan State football's class of 2018 came in the form of a three-star linebacker on Monday. Jeslord Boateng, a future member of the all-name team, chose the Spartans on Monday night, turning down nearly 20 other offers.

