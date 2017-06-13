Michigan State Football: 3-star 2018 OLB Jeslord Boateng commits
The seventh player to commit to Michigan State football's class of 2018 came in the form of a three-star linebacker on Monday. Jeslord Boateng, a future member of the all-name team, chose the Spartans on Monday night, turning down nearly 20 other offers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Spartan Avenue.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dublin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obetz to carve out an ice rink (Nov '12)
|Jun 8
|Vag McYeast
|22
|What's up with the Field Of Corn
|Jun 8
|Flange Bebe
|1
|Cops at Get Go
|May 31
|Mary
|1
|Divorce case of Ohio senator, county official s...
|May 15
|Ticoca
|4
|Mandatory Arabic taught in Hilliard City JW Rea...
|May '17
|Solo199
|1
|Strand theater (Apr '16)
|May '17
|Anon
|6
|sound choice
|Apr '17
|tube head
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dublin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC