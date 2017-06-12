London Strawberry Royalty contest exp...

London Strawberry Royalty contest expanded

Each year, The London Strawberry Festival selects several outstanding young ladies to represent the festival as royalty. This year, the festival has opened its pageant to include girls from surrounding areas.

