Key NW Side ramp to reopen by Monday

Drivers traveling into Columbus from the northwest should find the Monday morning commute a little faster this week, as state transportation officials expect to reopen a key ramp at the interchange of U.S Route 33 and I-270 near Dublin. Drivers from northwestern Franklin County, Plain City and Marysvile have had to detour all week on their way to Sawmill Road and Worthington.

