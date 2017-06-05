Key NW Side ramp to reopen by Monday
Drivers traveling into Columbus from the northwest should find the Monday morning commute a little faster this week, as state transportation officials expect to reopen a key ramp at the interchange of U.S Route 33 and I-270 near Dublin. Drivers from northwestern Franklin County, Plain City and Marysvile have had to detour all week on their way to Sawmill Road and Worthington.
Dublin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obetz to carve out an ice rink (Nov '12)
|Jun 8
|Vag McYeast
|22
|What's up with the Field Of Corn
|Jun 8
|Flange Bebe
|1
|Cops at Get Go
|May 31
|Mary
|1
|Divorce case of Ohio senator, county official s...
|May 15
|Ticoca
|4
|Mandatory Arabic taught in Hilliard City JW Rea...
|May 12
|Solo199
|1
|Strand theater (Apr '16)
|May '17
|Anon
|6
|sound choice
|Apr '17
|tube head
|1
