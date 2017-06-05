Key Dublin-area ramp closing
Drivers who normally take U.S. Route 33 to the North Outer Belt should allow extra time for their trip starting Wednesday as a key ramp at the I-270/US33 interchange closes for nearly a week. The ramp that carries traffic from Marysville to Sawmill Road and beyond will close while the bridge deck damaged by a tanker truck crash in January is replaced, Ohio Department of Transportation officials said.
